Giant International Cuban sandwich Festival returns to Tampa

The 9th Annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Centennial Park in Tampa this year. Yes, spring will be in the air as well as the wonderful scent of lechon and crackling sweet plantains on Mar ch 29.

Last year, vendors attempted to set the record for the world’s largest Cuban sandwich — and they’re looking to do the same this year with a 170+-foot sandwich.

This year, the event’s savory Smackdown Sunday event will feature more than 100 food, cultural and business vendors. Avid shufflers will get to flex their mental muscles during a community Dominos tournament.

Witness the creation of the world’s longest Cuban sandwich

If you somehow manage to not be entertained by all of that, then there will also be live music and dance performances throughout the day.

These vendors aren’t just filtering in from around Florida, Cuban sandwich enthusiasts from Los Angeles, South Korea France and London will be in attendance sharing their craft with the Tampa community.

A day of delicious delights

The 9th Annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival takes place on March 29 from 11am-4pm. It’s free to attend; however those looking for a VIP experience can purchase VIP tickets. Those tickets include access to the exclusive VIP area, and a sampling of the Cuban Sandwich contest entries and refreshments.

You can register for the event and get your free tickets here. Centennial Park is located at 1800 East 8th Avenue.

Follow the Cuban Sandwich Festival on Facebook for updates on one of the biggest food events in Florida.

